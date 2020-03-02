GREENSBURG - Local resident and Decatur County Fair Board participant Bill Wietlisbach recently appeared before Decatur County Commissioners Rick Nobbe, Mark Koors and Jerome Beuning to discuss the status of the Fair Board.
"I'm here today to discuss the progress, or the lack of progress, of the Decatur County Fair Board," Wietlisbach said. "On Dec. 21 of 2018, there was a special commissioners meeting to discuss the situation between the Decatur County Fair Board, the 4-H Council and Purdue Extension. Commissioner Nobbe said at that meeting, 'The whole community is watching this meeting and we need to be mindful of that,'" he said. "Well, Mr. Nobbe, the whole community is still watching and waiting."
Wietlisbach continued, reminding the assemblage that Nobbe sits on the Fair Board as well as serving as a County Commissioner.
"I ask you, Mr. Nobbe, what has happened since December of 2018? Absolutely nothing," he said.
Wietlisbach continued, saying that after the same meeting, Koors gave the Board 30 days to see the revenue of each, and each board's budget.
"Did this happen, and what did you see?" Wietlisbach asked Koors.
Wietlisbach continued, saying Beuning had stated that there is a process in play, and that process wouldn't happen overnight.
"Well, Mr. Beuning, it's been a year and two months and nothing has changed. There have been no Fair Board elections. There has been no Fair Board audit, there have been no new Fair Board bylaws," Wietlisbach said. "Decatur County can't keep a Purdue Extension educator for more than a couple years because of the conflicts between them and the Fair Board, and Purdue University is aware of the situation and is very concerned. Without Purdue, there is no 4-H, and without them there is no fair."
Wietlisbach compared the Purdue Extension coordinator position to the head coach of a sports team.
"No team can be successful if they change coaches every couple years," he said.
He said that each committee (pork, swine, rabbits, etc.), as well as the Extension office, was to choose a representative for the Fair Board, and that even though according to their own bylaws they have no say in such matters, they continue to choose who they wanted on the board.
"And they shouldn't change their bylaws just so they can," said Wietlisbach.
He continued, saying that despite the bylaw allowance for only two consecutive terms on the Fair Board, there were multiple members with more then two consecutive terms.
"And they shouldn't change their bylaws to allow this either," he said. "As a taxpayer, I would like to know who is on the auditing, nominating, budgeting and livestock sales committees."
Then, invoking Article 8, "Powers and duties of the committees" Section 2, he said that the Auditing Committee was to make full audits of the books of all officers who are in charge of corporation funds and offer that statement to the Fair Board by the Jan. 1 meeting.
"As a taxpayer, I would like to see these audits, as well as the budget and treasurer's reports for the last 15 years. This is all open to the public's knowledge. With today's technology, that should only take a couple of days," he said.
After stating the bylaw ruling that 50 percent of the Fair Board must be present to have a quorum, he asked, "When was the last time that quorum met? At the last Fair Board meeting, there were only 11 in attendance. Something must be done. It would seem that 50 percent of this board would like to distance themselves from this train wreck."
He then said that according to the bylaws, there should be a full financial audit of the corporation each time a new treasurer takes office, and that audit should be completed by Jan. 1 of the following year.
"As a taxpayer, I would like to see the last few years audits and I'd like to know who did them. I've been told by past members there was at least $300,000 in the treasury, and there should be an audit going back at least 15 plus years to see where that went," Wietlisbach said.
At this point, Wietlisbach grew quieter, his voice noticeably affected by emotion.
"My family and many other families love the Decatur County Fair," he continued. "And it pains us to see it in decay. Many of our past leaders of this county have been active at the fair in one way or another, and I feel participation in the fair has been declining because of this mess. Something major has to happen to regain the trust of this committee. Moving people around on the fair board is not going to get it done. I feel Commissioner Nobbe needs to excuse himself from the Fair Board for now, until this mess is fixed. Because he sits on the Fair Board, it would be a conflict of interest. The Fair Board answers to the Commissioners, so the buck stops with you three. You share some of the blame, and if the whole community is watching, as you said, Commissioner Nobbe, then some in the community are losing their patience."
Nobbe asked Wietlisbach if he wanted responses to his speech, to which Wietlisbach responded, "I don't need any. I just want you to know that it's a mess."
After a pause, Koors said, "It took some time, but I was given the financial statement, but I've never seen their bylaws. I'm interested to see where you got them."
Wietlisbach responded, "I can't tell you who gave them to me, because I don't know where he got them."
Wietlisbach agreed to furnish copies of the bylaws.
"I did finally get a budget, but it was so rough, I'm not sure it would pass an audit," Koors said.
Wietlisbach said, "We hear requests for new buildings and more room out at the fairgrounds, but we don't need them because this enrollment is going down. It's bad. And not just for this generation. The children who sit at our kitchen tables hear the parents complain so much about the fair that even my daughter, who loves the fair, has no desire to participate. Enrollment is on the verge of imploding."
Beuning said, "I'm very pleased that you came, and even though we said that we'd look at this again after the last fair, I guess we didn't. So I'm glad you came to give us a little push."
Nobbe said that there has been progress during the last fair, and that, "It took a long time to get where we're at, but I would encourage you to give us copies of your concerns, and then say this exact same stuff to the Fair Board, because that's the issue. They need to hear this from the public."
Nobbe concluded, saying, "There are going to be issues whenever you have an event of that size, but we have a great fair, and I think you need to stand back and look at it, and it's getting better. I've spoken to Purdue, and they're not ready to pull the plug yet."
He asked if Wietlisbach was willing to sit on the Fair Board as a Commissioners' representative, to which Wieslisbach said "Absolutely."
"This is going to take a while," Nobbe said. "So, all the superintendents need to come back to the meetings."
"To reassure the county that the fair is going well, we need a clean slate," Wietlisbach finished.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.