GREENSBURG - Currently showing at Art on the Square Gallery in downtown Greensburg is "We Love Art," the yearly celebration of local young artists.
In its second year, artists of all ages were invited to unleash their creativity on 8” by 10” blank canvases and then have their work(s) displayed at the gallery. This years' event differs from last, in that artists were divided into divisions: Adult/HighSchool, and Pre-school/Youth.
The usual gallery fees for artists participating in the “We Love Art” show were waived.
Each piece is priced at $25 and the sale of the works will go directly to the artist.
Two People's Choice award will be presented December 9 at a special gallery reception that will also feature light hors d’oeurves from 4 to 6 p.m., and the public is invited.
The gallery has also been busy getting ready for the December 3 Holiday Walk. Artists volunteering at the gallery have the windows dressed festively as part of the Holiday Walk Window contest, and Margaret Parker-Couch has handmade and fired unpainted ceramic ornaments for kids to paint and take home during the Walk.
The gallery has recently made a donation of a Fred Craig Legacy photo of Craig's father to the Historical Society, and that will be on display at the Historical Museum on Franklin Street during the Holiday Walk.
Visit Art on the Square Gallery on the north side of the Square or online at www.artonthesquaregallery.com/.
Gallery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Art on the Square is closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The gallery can be reached at 812-663-8600.
