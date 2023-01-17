GREENSBURG – Art on the Square Gallery, 114 E. Washington Street, is hosting its annual quilt show. Featuring works by Nancy Derheimer, Nancy King, Rita Hellmich, Rosie Collins and other noted local quilters, the exhibition is on display now through February.
Some local quilters give their nimble fingers a rest during the months of Indiana’s spring and summer, but many work at perfecting their art year round.
The quilts currently on display at the annual quilt show might be for providing homemade warmth for chilly winter bones, but they are also intricately designed showpieces, flashy and elegant in their color use, their intricate designs and fancy stitchery.
Of note in the show are the varied pieces by Columbus quilter Janice Rabout Wantz.
Wantz frequently offers her pieces for display in regional galleries and is a master of color use and visual harmony.
Of special interest in this year’s show are “challenge quilts.”
According the Quiltipedia.com, a Challenge Quilt is one made to the specifications of a challenge. They are often done in a group setting, such as guilds, among friends, or started by fabric companies or quilt shops using specific fabric or fabrics.
An Ugly Fabric Challenge involves the members of the guild each exchanging a yard of ugly fabric from their stash to assemble a complete quilt.
Fabric companies have challenges where a specific fabric or theme is selected and participants make a quilt or quilted wearable to submit for a prize.
Quilt shops often have challenges where the contestants buy a bag of scraps and must make a quilt using the scraps along with minimal amount of other fabrics. The challenge will specify all the rules for the particular challenge, such as the amount of the challenge fabric you have to use, the theme of the challenge (animals or houses, for example) and other details.
“Rosewood Lane” by Nancy Collins is a half-twin coverlet bespeckled with boldly colored late summer roses in a field of dark purples, rusts and brown hues.
Derheimer’s works are also on display year round at the gallery and a monthly visit there is always warranted, as she is quite prolific. Derheimer experiments in different media to create her quilts, and often has at least three or four of her batiked pieces on display.
King has several of her works on display for the current show as well. King is a seasoned quilt artist, but she’s also a professional machine quilter, using her “long arm” quilting machine to stitch quilts for other guilds, local and distant from her own home studio.
The gallery is hosting a wine and cheese reception for the annual show from 4 to 6 p.m. February 17.
Visit Art on the Square Gallery on the north side of the Square or online at www.artonthesquaregallery.com/.
The gallery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Art on the Square is closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
To register for classes, to inquire about using the gallery for small events or meetings, or with other questions, call the gallery at 812-663-8600.
