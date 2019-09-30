GREENSBURG — Art on the Square Gallery is hosting their monthly Second Friday Artist’s Reception 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 to celebrate the works of renown watercolorist and longtime gallery supporter Judy Glore.
Glore’s works will be on display at the Art on the Square Gallery, 112 E. Washington Street, Greensburg for the entire month of October.
A retired art teacher at Greensburg Community Schools, Glore spends her time perfecting her craft, learning new techniques, and enjoying her free time with her husband, Larry.
“I really can’t say that I have a favorite kind of medium to work with, but I do love watercolors,” Glore told the Daily News. “I seem to have the best luck with those, so I keep trying new ways to use them.”
Glore’s works never cease to amaze. Her sense of balance and use of color to tell even the most mundane stories stir her viewer’s imagination as well as their hearts.
Recently part of the creative group responsible for hand-sewing two beautiful quilts made for a Noblesville law firm, Glore spends a lot of her time finding new ways to apply her most beloved medium, watercolors.
The two quilts, hanging in the Gallery now until the middle of October, are likenesses of a street scene and a law building in the heart of Noblesville. Contracted by the law firm Church, Church, Hittle & Antrim, Glore, as well as contemporaries Margaret Couch-Parker, Nancy Derheimer and Nancy King, have spent the spring and summer hand-dying fabric and piecing together the amazingly detailed quilts depicting sights in Noblesville.
And when the finished pieces are sent to their new owners to be displayed in meeting rooms, the contracted sum of money for the works will be donated to the Art on the Square Gallery.
“It’s been very interesting working with these talented ladies,” said Glore in a recent Daily News interview. “We never argue or get in each others way while we’re working. We just seem to know what the quilts need next, and we go about making that happen.”
The total October show for the gallery consists of approximately 20 works of Glore, including nature scenes, portraits of people who’ve caught Glore’s eye over the years, and of course, the street scenes she is known for.
Art on the Square Gallery is open Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with, with open studio on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m..
The Gallery is closed on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
The gallery can be reached at 812-663-8600 or by visiting www.artonthesquaregallery.com
