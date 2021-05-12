GREENSBURG — Fred Craig, an accomplished photographer and longtime exhibitor at Gallery on the Square, is being honored with a retrospective of his works on display through the month of May.
Art on the Square Gallery is celebrating his life and work, as well as the 13th birthday of the Gallery at their present location, with a wine and cheese reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 14. The reception is free and art and photography fans and new friends of the Gallery alike are invited.
Craig, a native of Greensburg, passed away in 2020 due to complications from a lengthy illness, but his works are on display to tell the story of a many who saw much of the world and captured it in his photos.
As a professional and award winning filmmaker since the age of 14, animation art was always part of the content of his films for almost 60 years.
During and following service in the United States Air Force, he studied photography at Indiana University, the University of Omaha, and UCLA. Eventually, he also studied theater arts and design at Pasadena City College and Chouinard Art Institute.
Craig was mentored in the art and craft of animation by Warner Brothers director Chuck Jones and animator Ben Washam, and in visual effects by Joseph Westheimer and John Dykstra, and actually worked as a still photo artists for the film ”Star Wars: Episode V.” He was an animator, producer and director of motion picture special photographic effects while working professionally in both Hollywood and Europe.
After his retirement, Craig moved back to his beloved hometown and continued his first love, fine arts photography, and the abstract and graphic arts, Chinese watercolors, and intellectual property development.
Craig was also a member of the Heartland Film Society, the renowned Indiana Hoosier Salon, and was an active exhibitor and volunteer at the local gallery.
After his passing, his daughter donated all of his remaining photographs to Art on the Square Gallery to use in displays and offer for sale. All of his works are mounted or printed on archival paper.
Art on the Square Gallery is located at 114 E. Washington Street, Greensburg, and may be contacted at 812-663-8600
Business hours are 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
