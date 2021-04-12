RUSHVILLE — Plans are in motion for the GardenFest 2021. This is the 16th year for the event.
The event will be held Saturday, May 15, at the Rush County Fairgrounds.
Booths are available for a $25 fee. The space is 12.10 and will be located in the wings of the Livestock Pavilion at the fairgrounds. There are also outdoor spaces available, bring your own protection from the rain.
Make checks payable to the Rush County Master Gardeners.
On May 15, set up will be from 7 to 9 a.m. Booths should be open for business at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be a concession stand available for food and drink.
The Master Gardeners will have a booth to dispense information and will also have plants for sale. There will be garden-related programs in the pavilion throughout the day. There will also be a Kids’ Korner with fun activities for the youngsters.
Booth renters need to bring their own tables and chairs and are asked to respect the fairgrounds property and remove any trash or debris at the end of the event.
For more information on GardenFest 2021, contact Joyce Miller at 765-561-2572 or the extension office at 765-932-5974.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.