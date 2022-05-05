RUSHVILLE - It's almost time for GardenFest!
This year's gathering of vendors and informational programs will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in the Bunge Livestock Pavilion at the Rush County Fairgrounds.
This year marks the 17th anniversary of the event, which is co-sponsored by Rush County Master Gardeners and Friends, Rush County Soil & Water and the Rushville City Parks Department.
Featured programs this year include "Homemade Magic - Fairy Garden Houses" by DeLana Laker at 9 a.m.; "Grow Gourmet Mushrooms in Your Home" by Amber Chambers at 10 a.m.; "Soil Health in Your Backyard" by Urban Conservationist Casey Kinnett, at 11 a.m.; and "Native Plants in the Landscape" by Joyce Durbin Miller and Kathi Jackley at 1 p.m.
Also worth noting, 1,000 tree seedlings will be given away.
The tree seedlings are sponsored by Rush County Soil & Water and Clean Green Rush. The seedlings offered are black cherry, chestnut oak, Norway spruce, red pine, redbud, river birch, scarlet oak, shagbark hickory, silky dogwood, sycamore and tulip tree. The tree seedlings are free to anyone who would like to plant a tree.
There will be numerous vendors on hand selling plants and other garden related products, handcrafted items, baked goods and other Farmer's Market products.
There will also be a kids' area where kids can plant seeds and do other crafts.
Hungry visitors may also want to stop by the concession stand provided by the Rush County Horse and Pony Club.
