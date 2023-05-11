RUSHVILLE – The always popular Gardenfest returns to the Bunge Livestock Pavilion at the Rush County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Visitors can expect plenty of vendors with loads of plants and other garden items just in time for spring yard sprucing and landscaping needs.
In addition, there will be four gardening-related programs of interest:
At 9 a.m. Vogel’s Florist will present a program on “How To Arrange Flowers.”
At 10 a.m. Carol Yager will present “Nature’s Best Hope” based on Doug Tallamy’s book on how to change the planet one yard at a time.
At 11 a.m. Trixie Woodard will share a program titled “How to Safely Can Your Garden Produce.”
And at noon, Denise Small tackles the topic of “Planting Bulbs.”
The Kids’ Korner also returns. This area provides youngsters an opporunity to have fun and learn as they engage in garden crafts for free while their parents shop the booths and visit the programs.
As if those aren’t enough reasons to put Gardenfest on your schedule, Rush County Soil & Water will have 1,000 tree seedlings to give away (limit of five trees per household).
And, the Master Gardeners are giving away a heavy-duty garden cart filled with garden supplies.
Gardenfest is sponsored by Rush County Master Gardeners and the Rush County Soil & Water Conservation District.
“The Master Gardeners has always enjoyed spreading the knowledge and joy of gardening and this is the perfect opportunity to help new gardeners learn and help old gardeners learn more!” Joyce Durbin Miller said. “Soil & Water has joined in to co-sponsor the event to also promote knowledge of planting native species and other conservation measures. Soil & Water has purchased the 1,000 tree seedlings that are free to the public and they will also have Native Plants for sale at the event.”
There is no admission price to attend this annual event; it’s free and open to the public.
“Both the young and old will enjoy this event. We have something for everyone,” Durbin Miller said. “People who love to garden will find this to be a great show where they can buy flowers, garden plants, decorative garden items, and a wide assortment of other products. There are also many opportunities to learn at GardenFest. Attendees can ask the vendors questions and learn how to grow something new, attend our gardening programs and learn about planting bulbs, home canning, flower arranging or backyard conservation. Bring the kids and let them do garden crafts in our Kids’ Korner. Pick up some tree seedlings to plant in your yard. We’ll have a concession stand provided by the 4-H Dog Club. There really is something for everyone here. We have many people who attend this event year after year, so come join our community of gardeners at GardenFest!”
