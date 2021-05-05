RUSHVILLE - GardenFest 2021 is just around the corner and organizers are excited about the upcoming event.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at the Rush County Fairgrounds in the Bunge Livestock Pavilion.
Joyce Miller noted that there has been a great response from vendors and organizers expect the building to be full of vendors with plants and other items for sale.
There will be three programs this year and one workshop.
At 9 a.m., Liz Yetter with Indiana Invasives Initiative will do a program on Why Choose Native Plants? and Invasive Control 101.
At 10 a.m., the Rush County Extension Homemakers will host a program called Meals in a Mug.
At 11 a.m., Diane Roell Paris from Clifty Creek Alpaca Farm will talk about fertilizing with alpaca gold and mulching with alpaca fiber.
At noon, Kathi and Darren Jackley from Monarchs & More will do a Bat House Workshop where participants will actually put together a wooden bat house for their yard. This workshop requires pre-registration and can be done by contacting Kathi through her Monarchs & More facebook page or calling her at 765-969-5966. The cost of the workshop is $35 and is limited to 10 participants.
Kids Korner, sponsored by the Boys and Girls Club of Rush County, will also be available for kids to make garden crafts. There is no cost for the activity, but a free will donation to the club will be accepted.
There will be a concession stand at the event, covered by the Rush County 4-H Dog Club.
Master Gardeners will have plants for sale and gardening information as well a garden cart filled with lots of garden supplies. Individuals can enter to win the cart by making a $1 donation to the club.
Proceeds from the event go to support the Boys and Girls Club of Rush County, Rushville Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept., the Rush Co. Nature Center located at Rushville Elementary School and various other projects throughout the community.
Booths are available for a $25 fee. The space is 12.10 and will be located in the wings of the Bunge Livestock Pavilion at the fairgrounds. There are also outdoor spaces available, bring your own protection from the rain.
Make checks payable to the Rush County Master Gardeners.
On May 15, set up will be from 7 to 9 a.m. Booths should be open for business at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information on GardenFest 2021, contact Joyce Miller at 765-561-2572 or the extension office at 765-932-5974.
