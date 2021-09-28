BATESVILLE - There had never been any pediatric dental care in Batesville when Dr. Mark Gardner decided to open his clinic.
The Indianapolis native connected with local businessmen in the area and realized that his vision for his own business could also allow him to make a difference in a place like Batesville that desperately needed a pediatric dentist.
A teacher of 25 years, Dr. Gardner still teaches at the University of Florida in Naples and Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.
Before moving to Batesville, Dr. Gardner worked as an Associate Professor of Pediatric Dentistry at Indiana University after completing his residency at Children’s Memorial Hospital in Chicago. He was also serving as an Associate Dentist at a downtown Indianapolis practice, working in an ambulatory care clinic at Methodist Hospital for Dentistry, and he was very active in the search for a place to open his own clinic.
After meeting local movers and shakers in the area, Hal and Dorothy Cooley of Cardinal Real Estate offered to build a building for Dr. Gardner’s practice with the agreement that he would sign a five-year lease. Dr. Gardner worked in the building for six years but rapidly outgrew the 1,200 square foot space. The building currently houses Dr. Patricia Huffmeyer’s Chiropractic office. Dr. Gardner himself designed the nearly 6,000 square foot building where the clinic currently resides.
Amber Wirth has been the Office Manager at Children’s Dental Care for the past six years. She describes Dr. Gardner as a great mentor and friend. Wirth referred to the long-time dentist as a “pillar of comfort” for the community. For the past three decades, he was entrusted with the care of countless children. Wirth said Dr. Gardner has a heart of gold and while there are two competent doctors on staff to fill his position, it is still a big role to fill.
“The Germans have this saying, ‘I have one eye laughing and I have one eye crying,’ and it’s been like that for me for weeks,” Dr. Gardner said. “I am having these awful tearful goodbyes with people I have known for decades."
Dr. Gardner pointed to a photo above his desk of himself with a patient and his mother. He explained that the young man pictured is currently in his 20s, but the day he met Dr. Gardner he was 3 years old and his mother had been told he wouldn’t live past the age of 5. For nearly his entire life, Dr. Gardner saw him twice a year.
“All the things I used to do have moved past the hobby category and into the nostalgia category,” Dr. Gardner said. “At this point, I take care of my family and I take care of my practice.”
Dr. Gardner said he’s confident he is leaving his patients in the best of hands.
Dr. Erica Bayoneto graduated from Michigan State University for undergrad degree and the University of Michigan to complete her Doctor of Dental Surgery. She acted at the Chief Resident at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital from 2007 to 2009.
The clinic’s newest addition is Dr. Maria Botros. Dr. Botros graduated from Xavier University for undergrad and completed her Doctor of Dental Surgery from the Ohio State University College of Dentistry in 2017. She served as Chief Resident at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital during her residency from 2017 to 2019.
“After everything we’ve been through and everything we’ve done and all the challenges and all of the successes and all the failures, the one constant that I keep coming back to is those sweet little smiles,” Dr. Gardner said. “These moms and dads walked into my office and said, ‘Oh my gosh, we have this problem. Here.’ and they hand you their baby. I see that as a sacred trust… The accomplishment that has been most gratifying for me is patients that I can care for and all these amazing moms and dads that walk in and give you their trust.”
Dr. Gardner’s last day is September 30. He looks forward to enjoying being a grandfather and reconnecting with his hobbies during retirement. He said he plans to continue to teach and mentor coming generations of pediatric dentists.
