RUSHVILLE - Rebecca Messer Garner has announced her candidacy for Rush County Recorder on the Republican ballot.
She is a lifelong resident of Rush County and a 1985 graduate of RCHS. After high school, she obtained an Associates Degree in Banking and Finance from Vincennes University.
In 1989, she began her career in the title and abstract business learning how to search the county records, interpret legal documents and read legal descriptions. In 2008, she and her husband had the opportunity to become a small business owner and they started Rush County Abstract, LLC where Rebecca was President. They recently sold the office and Rebecca felt this was the perfect time to serve the citizens of Rush County in a different capacity.
“My goal for the Recorder’s Office is to continue running it in an honest and efficient manner and to continue to expand the amount of documents accessible to everyone, not only when the office is open, but available for purchase remotely, by converting them to a digital format. This will help to preserve the history of Rush County for safekeeping and future use," Garner said.
Garner said her experience being a customer of the Recorder’s Office over the years and being a small business owner addressing budgets, regulations by the Indiana Department of Insurance and Underwriter along with the management of time and employees sets her apart.
Garner is married to Johnny Garner and they have called Rush County their home since they married. They have one daughter, Samantha, who lives and works in Cincinnati.
“I would appreciate your support and your vote on Tuesday, May 3," Garner said.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.