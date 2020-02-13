INDIANAPOLIS — Decatur County Council member Ernie Gauck was one of 300 county officials from across the state of Indiana who attended the recent Association of Indiana Counties 2020 Legislative Conference.
Gauck and others in attendance met with legislators to air their concerns about local issues at the two-day event sponsored by the AIC at the Hilton in downtown Indianapolis.
THe AIC is a non-profit organization established in 1957 for the betterment of county government.
The various functions of the AIC include lobbying the Indiana General Assembly on behalf of the state’s individual counties and serving as a liaison between counties and state and federal agencies, as well as providing technical assistance and communications to county officials and employees.
Attendees heard from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and a host of other state officials in an in-depth discussion of multiple issues facing towns and cities across Indiana.
AIC members met with state legislators and briefed them about current legislation being considered.
The opening session featured a presentation from Dr. Michael Hicks from Ball State University. Hicks discussed TIF and not-for-profit hospitals, while Jill Carnell from the Indiana Department of Administration addressed the importance of an accurate count by the Census 2020 effort currently being conducted.
Other workshops featured on regional governance and leveraging local leadership via legislation.
The keynote speaker for the event was Anderson University and former TSA Administrator/Deputy Director John Pistole.
“It was a very informative two days,” said Gauck. “It was a great chance to trade ideas with our elected officials around the state.”
For more information regarding AIC functions, policies and agendas, go to www.IndianaCounties.org.
