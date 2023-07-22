DECATUR COUNTY – When Steve and Kimmie Gauck moved to Greensburg in 2004, they started selling half and whole hogs. In the nearly two decades since, Gauck Meats has grown considerably.
The family business has sold products at the Farmers’ Market in Greensburg for 14 years and currently offer beef, pork, chicken and farm fresh eggs. The chickens were added shortly after Steve and Kimmie’s son started 4-H and started raising meat chickens.
Gauck Meats is truly a family operation. Steve and Kimmie’s daughter, Addie, took over the pork side of the business at age 11.
“I started contacting local show hog producers,” Addie Gauck said, “and buying their old show hogs. They weren’t confinement barn pigs, they have more muscle” and made for better cuts of meat. “Last year,” she continued, ”I bought the chicken business off my brother” when he went to college.
Addie oversees approximately 20 to 24 hogs and 400 to 500 chickens annually as her part of the business. She’s a nine year 4-H member and was in FFA at North Decatur High School. Her parents maintain between 12 and 20 head of feeder calves.
For Kimmie Gauck, the highlight of the farm is allowing the kids to own their own business, she said while noting that her daughter now owns two thirds of the business between pork and chicken.
“It’s provided them some opportunities,” Kimmie said.
Addie chimed in, “The opportunities have been great. It’s helped me grow so much in all of my leadership skills, my management skills. It’s helped me prepare for my future and a future career. It’s been a great learning opportunity for me, and being able to help others learn about that, too!”
While the Gaucks sell assorted items at the Farmer’s Market, they also have a meat room on the farm where customers can stop by and pick up items if they can’t make it to the market. It is suggested those planning to visit their home site contact the Gaucks in advance to set up a time to visit and pick up items.
The meat room also offers sales they don’t offer at the Farmer’s Market due to them not wanting to sell out at the market.
Some of Gauck’s top-selling products are chicken breasts, pork burgers, pork sausage, ground beef, beef steak, beef chuck roast and bratwurst burgers.
Why buy from them?
“We’re local! We’re a family grown business,” Addie Gauck said. “We’re family centered.
Speaking to her mom, she said, “You’ve created opportunities for your kids, and it’s a cool story behind it all. I think people should support that.”
Kimmie Gauck agreed, adding, “We’re offering some different things; we have pasture-raised chickens, grass-fed and finished beef, fresh pork, things that you can’t get at the grocery store – or our product is a lot fresher than what you can get at the grocery store. If you’ve never tried farm-fresh meat, you would be amazed at the difference between this and store-bought!”
