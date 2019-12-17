GREENSBURG – Saying, “It’s time for elections, and since I’ve been president long enough I think it’s time for it to move to another person,” longtime Decatur County Council President Ernie Gauck recently said as he announced that he is stepping down from his presidential post and opened the floor for nominations.
“I first want to thank this council and previous councils and elected officials for the respect and attention they’ve given to me as the president. I appreciate that,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of good discussions. None of them got out of hand, but we got a lot of tough decisions made and everybody got along, which made my job much easier. So, I’d like to thank everybody for what they’ve done, and with that I open nominations for county council president for 2020.”
Council vice president Bill Metz immediately nominated councilman Danny Peters, which was seconded by councilman Larry Meyers.
No other nominations were forthcoming, and all agreed Peters should serve as the council’s new president.
“Well, Danny, I guess you win by acclamation!” Gauck said.
Metz was nominated to continue serving as the council’s vice president, and all voted in favor.
Gauck then wished everyone good luck and, prior to closing the meeting, said, “It’s been a good year, and maybe next year we’ll be able to give a tax cut!”
