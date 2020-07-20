GREENSBURG – On a breezy, overcast Greensburg football field Saturday morning, the Greensburg Community High School Class of 2020 said goodbye to their first 12 years of schooling, ushering in more higher education far and near, or the first years of their adult life.
After a heartfelt rendition of the national anthem by Director of Choirs Heather Simpson, and the Pledge of Allegiance led by GCHS 2020 Senior Class President Haley Bockover, students and parents settled in for a ceremony that lasted just under two hours.
First up was Senior Class President Nicholas Bailey, comparing the unpredictable school year to life. He spoke passionately about his schooling experiences as he wished his fellow classmates good luck before surrendering the podium to GCHS 2020 Valedictorian Ellie Acra, who soliloquized prophetically in the form of a letter from the senior class to Principal Grant Peters.
Speaking as the salutatorians for the class, twins Charlotte and Eli Anderson delivered a humorous address that was half “growing up as a twin” and half “one-upmanship,” punctuated by subdued laughter from the audience that filled the football field and nearby bleachers.
Principal Grant Peters spoke of his fondness for the class, noting their shock at having their senior year cut short by a pandemic few saw coming.
Superintendent Tom Hunter expressed his pride for the graduating seniors and the many teachers who contributed to the excellence of education GCHS offers and wished the graduating seniors the very best.
Presenting diplomas was school board president Mark Walters, with senior class sponsor Nicole Batta reading their full names.
Afterward, Peters invited Bailey back to the podium to direct the ceremonial “turning of the tassel” and the customary final “mortarboard toss.”
Besides Acra, others listed as valedictorians of the GCHS Class of 2020 were Eli Anderson, Nicholas Bailey, Stephen Kulpinski and Rachel Teague. Charlotte Anderson was also listed as a salutatorian.
