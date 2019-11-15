GCHS Chautauqua a succcess

GREENSBURG – Another successful Chautauqua was held at Greensburg Community High School this week.
The evening Chautauqua was headlined by Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues. Arnold is an American blues musician from South Carolina. His band consists of Austin Brashier on guitar and vocals, Max Hightower on drums and vocals, and Arnold on bass, rhythm gas can guitar, slide gas can guitar and vocals.
Arnold has worked alongside other legendary artists such as Muddy Waters, B.B. King, James Brown and Jimi Hendrix.
The week also featured Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of Senator Robert (Bobby) F. Kennedy.
According to the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Organization, for more than 30 years Kerry Kennedy has devoted herself to the pursuit of equal justice, the promotion and protection of basic rights, and the preservation of the rule of law.
Kennedy has worked on issues such as children’s rights, child labor, disappearances, indigenous land rights, judicial independence, freedom of expression, ethnic violence, impunity, and the environment. The organization says Kennedy has concentrated specifically on women’s rights, exposing injustices and educating audiences about women’s issues.
Kennedy is also the author of New York Times best seller, “Being Catholic Now,” Speak Truth to Power” and “Robert F. Kennedy; Ripples of Hope.”
The two days of Chautauqua speakers also featured guests Lee Lonzo from Champions Together; the last prison guard to leave Alcatraz, Jim Albright; Iranian hostage survivor Kevin Hermening; childhood actress, author and speaker Martha Nix Wade; and Blake-Anthony Johnson from the Louisville Symphony Orchestra.
“Everything went great,” GCHS teacher and Chautauqua organizer John Pratt said. “The students got so much from the daytime speakers. When you go through Chautauqua, you go through the entire range of emotions."
Pratt also said the evening event went well.
“It was a great show,” Pratt said. “One of the things I said is Chautauqua is a celebration of the diversity and greatness within us. Mac and the entire band were incredible.”
The band also invited the GCHS Jazz Band on stage to perform with them.
“To see their [students’] faces light up was a magical moment,” Pratt said.
Pratt also said it was a good crowd, which helped make everything worthwhile.
The spring Chautauqua is currently set to feature Kerry Butler, an American actress known for her work on Broadway. Butler is a Tony-nominated star and is currently starring in the musical adaptation of “Beetlejuice” on Broadway, portraying the role of Barbara Maitland.
Ticket prices are set at $5 for level three, $10 for level two and $15 for lower level. Tickets will be available at the Greensburg Public Library, Greensburg Community High School, or www.gchschautauqua.com. Tickets will be $3 more at the door.
There will also be two special opportunities. At the patron level, for $100, those interested will receive two $15 tickets. At the patron level, buyers will also receive VIP seating, a first in line opportunity and a meet and greet after the shows.
At the silver level, which is somewhat of a sponsorship opportunity, for $250 buyers will receive two $15 tickets to both concerts, VIP seating, a meet and greet after the shows, social media “thank yous,” acknowledgement in a press release, local radio thank yous, and acknowledgement the night of the event.
