GREENSBURG – The Greensburg High School FFA Livestock Judging Team recently traveled to Lafayette to compete in the State FFA Livestock Judging Contest.
They evaluated 12 classes of livestock and gave six sets of reasons.
The team’s goal was to place in the top half of all teams, as Greensburg’s team was young and inexperienced. They accomplished their goal by placing 16th out of 33 teams from all over the state.
There were 132 individual contestants. Justin Bedel placed 40th, Evan Graves was 42nd, and Michael Kulpinski ranked 59th.
The team earned the opportunity to be invited to the state contest by placing third out of 26 teams in the Area contest held in April.
Team members include freshman Cody Case and Grace Schutte; sophomores Justin Bedel and Kayla Kramer; and juniors Evan Graves and Michael Kulpinski.
The team is coached by Merrill Smith. Elizabeth Fry is the ag teacher.
