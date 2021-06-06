GREENSBURG – One hundred forty-five Greensburg Community High School seniors are now graduates following a commencement exercise held Saturday morning in the school gym, a local tradition that dates back to 1871.
GCHS Class of 2021 President Ben Bausback offered a few welcoming words, thanking teachers and coaches for providing him and his peers with valuable life lessons and family for their love and support.
He also bragged on many of the accomplishments the Class of 2021 can be proud of and encouraged his classmates to be thankful for all of the blessings in their lives.
GCHS Principal Grant Peters then spent a few minutes recognizing various groups of students for their accomplishments above and beyond earning enough credits to graduate.
This year’s graduating class at Greensburg Community High School had six co-valedictorians: Taylor Cooney Gabrielle Haviland, Tinei Kramer, Katherine McLean, Arianna Sia and Sara Springmeyer.
In addressing classmates and others in attendance, Cooney talked about the importance of setting goals and personal motivation.
“If you are motivated, it will become easier to set goals and achieve those goals,” she said.
Haviland compared high school and life in general to the ocean, and encouraged her classmates to “just keep swimming” when faced with challenges and adversity.
Kramer offered her thanks to everyone who helped her along the way and said she was very proud of her classmates.
“Things don’t always go as planned,” she reminded them, “but you have to keep looking for the silver lining.”
McLean and Springmeyer delivered a joint speech in which they shared assorted examples of lessons learned while attending GCHS.
Sia shared her experience with goldfish and how they related to life.
“There’s more out there than a 5-gallon fish tank,” she said while encouraging her classmates to strive for new experiences and adventures as they move forward with their lives.
Salutatorian Kae-Lynn Lowe spoke about the importance of character and a willingness to serve.
“As we embark on our future endeavors, I encourage us all to take the time to think about how we want to be remembered and what impact we want to leave behind,” she said. “Our journey has made us who we are so far, but we can determine who we continue to be. Go out into the world, chase your dreams, reach your goals, and don’t fear failure but be terrified of regret.”
Principal Peters then affirmed to Greensburg Community Schools Superintendent Tom Hunter, members of the school board and all in attendance that those students listed on the program had met all the requirements set forth by the State of Indiana to graduate from high school.
Hunter, in turn, accepted Peters affirmation, and School Board President Mark Wolter with the assistance of Class Sponsor Nicole Batta, presented the graduates with their diplomas.
