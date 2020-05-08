GCHS graduation scheduled for July 11

GREENSBURG – Greensburg Community School Corporation has released its end of the year schedule, which has July 11 listed as graduation day.
This news arrives just days after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced phases to reopen the state.
According to the schedule, May 21 will be the last E-Learning day for students; May 26 will be Greensburg High School Honor Day hosted by Grant Peters on GTV, ETC, and WTRE; May 26 and 27 are the last days for parents to pick up or drop off devices and collect items from their child’s lockers; May 29 is the last teacher contracted day; July 10 is senior practice and cookout for graduation; and finally, at 9 a.m. July 11 in the Greensburg High School gym, seniors are anticipated to walk across the stage.
When it comes to picking up devices and items from lockers, the school district said all parents will remain in their vehicles during the exchange.
As for graduation, GCSC offered the following information for students and families:
• Starts at 9 a.m.
• Initial plan is to host in gymnasium as scheduled
• Football field (open air) is alternative
• Potentially adjusted ceremony
• Encourage at-risk populations to not attend (health condition, over the age of 65)
• Alternate ways to watch if not able to attend includes GTV livestream/YouTube channel/Twitter, possibly WTRE, and the ETC Community Channel
Graduation practice will be held July 10, but the time has yet to be determined. Students will have a normal opportunity to practice, and then there will be a cookout on school property to celebrate and catch-up.
Honor Day will be held May 26, but that time has also yet to be determined. This will be completed virtually on GTV, WTRE, and the ETC Community Channel.
GCSC also provided information on their decision making.
They invited senior officers and presidents of the student council/National Honor Society as well as Decatur County Commissioner Rick Nobbe. Students also stressed their desire to have an in-person commencement that the school district said empowered their decision to move to July 11.
GCSC said they examined all possible options and tried to pick the best for students.
The school district has worked closely with health expectations laid out by Holcomb and the city/county. The decision was ultimately made on the existing plan that was rolled by Holcomb and current facts known about COVID-19, GCSC said.
All Indiana schools were ordered to close for the remainder of the school year in early May and move to remote learning.
Hunter told the Daily News last month they’re going to recognize their seniors as significantly as they can, and they will do everything they can to bring some normalcy to the situation.
The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
