GREENSBURG – Greensburg Community High School is hosting a College Fair in the near future.
The Decatur County College Fair will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Greensburg Community High School gymnasium. Greensburg Community High School is located at 1000 E. Central Ave., Greensburg, Indiana.
There will be information regarding post-secondary schooling options, military service, SAT and ACT testing information, financial planning information, career opportunities, and more.
All high school students and families are welcome and encouraged to attend.
“We will have colleges, universities, trade programs, military recruiters, and financial aid information all in one convenient location,” GCHS Guidance Counselor Nicole Brand said.
Brand also spoke about the importance of the free event.
“It’s very important,” Brand said. “Representatives from schools across the state and some surrounding states will be there, as well as military recruiters and trade schools.”
Brand expects 60 to 75 representatives to be in attendance.
Brand said approximately 400 people attended the event last year. A similar number is expected this year.
“Bring yourself and your questions,” Brand said.
While walk-ins are welcome, Brand said attendees will have to take a couple minutes to register for the event. They may preregister by visiting app.strivescan.com/students.
To put the importance of the college fair into perspective, last school year, just at GCHS alone, 12 students enlisted in the military, 45 students entered the workforce, 11 students entered into a trade program, three students entered into a technical program, three students entered a vocational program, 12 students entered into a two-year program, and 76 students entered into a four-year program.
Additionally, 34 students earned the Governor’s Work Ethic Certificate (GWEC) last year, and the school was also recognized as high achieving in two specific areas: FAFSA completion and Scholar Success Program completion. Seventy percent or more of the GCHS school population completed the FAFSA or the SSP program.
For those who have questions about the event, GCHS can be reached at 812-663-7176.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.