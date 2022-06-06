GREENSBURG - The gymnasium at Greensburg Community High School hosted a large crowd of well-wishers Saturday morning as the 178 qualifying members of the Class of 2022 were presented their diplomas and well-wishes for all the future may hold in store for them.
The morning's program began with a few selections performed by the GCHS band and choir as well as the National Athem, which was led by Senior Class Vice President Matthew Stewart.
Senior Class President Shiv Patel was the first student to address the assemblage.
"I hope all of you walk out of here proud of all you have accomplished, ready to climb that mountain" Patel said to his fellow graduates.
This was the 151st graduation ceremony conducted at Greensburg's high school.
Among other things, it was noted that this year's class was awarded a very impressive $2.8 million in scholarships, which is indicative of the students' scholastic and athletic achievement.
Further demonstrating the class's academic success, not one but six Valedictorians were recognized: Lydia Acra, Jonathan Flinn, Emily Mangels, Jonathon Ralston, Allison Ripperger and Connor Witkemper.
Each addressed those in attendance, sharing their thanks to teachers, administrators, coaches and parents; various memories and highlights of their high school careers; and encouragement to their classmates as they move on to the next chapter in their lives.
By way of an example, Acra extolled her fellow graduates to, "Go out and be the stars of your own show."
The GCHS Class of 2022 also produced multiple Salutatorians: Karson Scheidler and Jessica Williams.
Both were given turns at the podium and both encouraged their peers to remember their high school days while striving for success in the future.
"Do the best you can, accept the consequences of your actions, and move on," Williams advised.
After Principal Grant Peters affirmed this year's group of gathered students had met all the requirements set for by the state of Indiana to qualify for graduation, each of the students was presented their diploma.
Following presentation of diplomas, Peters offered a few words of advice and those in attendance then made their way to the exits as the band played recessional music.
