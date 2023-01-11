Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile within dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast central, and southwest central Indiana. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&