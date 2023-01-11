GREENSBURG - Greensburg High School hosted its annual induction ceremony for the GHS Hall of Fame at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 7, in the high school gym.
A banquet was held prior to the ceremony for friends and relatives of the recipients.
The two honorees bring the total to 23 inductees.
The Greensburg High School Hall of Fame exists to recognize exemplary Greensburg High School graduates who contribute significantly to their communities and/or professions, who achieve academic or professional excellence, and who positively promote Greensburg High School.
Criteria to be considered:
-Must be a graduate of Greensburg High School
-Must have made a significant contribution to community, society, and/or profession
-Must have positively promoted Greensburg Schools
-Had recognized achievements in the nominee’s area of specialization
-Had honors, awards, or other recognition received on local, regional, national, and/or international levels
Walter Lowe (Class of 1914)
Walter Batterton Lowe: Longtime newspaperman, civic leader and businessman, he was a 1914 graduate of Greensburg High School.
Lowe was a member of a pioneer Decatur County family. He graduated cum laude from Indiana University with an A.B. degree majoring in economics. His Greensburg career began at Batterton’s Drug Store before beginning his iconic tenure at the Greensburg Daily News.
He began his duties there as bookkeeper in 1933, and became secretary-treasurer and was elected vice president and co-publisher in 1948.
Named publisher in 1954, he became president and treasurer of the Greensburg News Publishing Company in 1964. He served on their board of directors for 50 years.
He was a leader in community and state affairs for more than 56 years and had close working relationships with political figures from Robert Kennedy to Greensburg’s own Oscar Ewing.
Journalism and literature were the love of his life along with his family.
He was a voracious reader that primarily read nonfiction.
Dr. Charles Miller (Class of 1958)
Dr. Charles G. Miller: A graduate of Greensburg High School in 1958, he graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Indiana University with a degree in chemistry in 1963. He completed his PhD in bio-chemistry at Northwestern University and spent two years as a post-doctoral fellow in genetics at California Berkley.
A gifted and talented educator, research scientist, and mentor, Dr. Miller was recruited to the University of Illinois in 1990 from his position as Professor of Microbiology in the College of Medicine at Case Western University.
He became Professor of Microbiology and later Head of the Department at the University of Illinois.
He was a Founding Director of the School of Molecular and Cellular biology at the University of Illinois. His research focused on mechanisms and pathways by which proteins in cells are degraded and the nature and regulation of peptidases, the enzymes involved in protein degradation.
Dr. Miller was an accomplished musician and played the trombone in amateur orchestras throughout his life.
Dr. Miller passed away in 2012.
