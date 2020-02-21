INDIANAPOLIS — Greensburg Community High School junior Ben Bausback, son of local couple Aaron and Kym Bausback, has been chosen to speak as the representative from the State of Indiana at the Annual National SADD Conference scheduled for March 27 through 31 in Washington, D.C.
In a whirlwind process that started in early January, Bausback filled out an application, answering several essay questions about the dangers of vaping, and presented a speech to Indiana SADD officials.
“Teen vape use is the big topic for SADD this year,” Bausback said. “My job was to answer the questions Why do you think teen vaping is so prevalent, and How do you plan on fighting vape use in your school?”
GCHS SADD sponsor Nick Messer was also required to attach a letter of recommendation to Bausback’s application.
“It was actually a pretty quick turnaround time before they let him know he’d been chosen,” said Messer. “What’s really cool about this is that Molli Hurley was chosen as the last Indiana representative, so that’s two times in a row that student leaders from Greensburg have been chosen to represent the State of Indiana at the national convention.”
To listen to Bausback explain the event is to witness the promise of youth, the value of good parenting, and excellent schooling. Bausback appears at ease and doesn’t stutter or stammer when he answers questions. He seems cool and confident and his answers to questions about SADD, his family, and his observations of life sound rehearsed and well planned, even if he’s going off script.
Messer speaks well of Bausback, as he does of all the SADD students.
“I think the reason tobacco use and vaping are so prevalent in our society is because so many things start at the home level,” Bausback said. “That’s where most kids are introduced to it. I also think it’s about association, not always because of peer pressure, but simply by hanging around with those their age who use tobacco, and because vaping is so new, I think people still perceive it as trendy and cool.”
Bausback continued, noting the recent reports of just how bad vaping really is for the body.
“I don’t think that people are very educated about it yet, and that’s why I’m excited and honored to be a part of the teaching process,” he said.
“When he gave his speech, he went off script about it,” said Messer. “He was so confident that he just went off his script! He knew the subject so well that we just sat in back listening!”
How do his parents feel about the accomplishment?
“Well, they’re very supportive, very proud. But they’re also a little nervous, too. Especially when they know their child is going to fly to D.C. It’s a little different for them,” Messer said.
Bausback said he doesn’t have plans made yet for a specific college.
“I know that I want to go into Human Services, something that helps people, affects society,” he said. “I’ve been influenced by all of the things I’ve been involved in to make a positive change in society. I know where I’m going, but I don’t have solid plans yet for how I’m going to get there.”
