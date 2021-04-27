Greensburg Community High School's 2021 Prom Court was recently announced. The prom is Saturday, May 1, at the Decatur County Fairgrounds and the theme for the event is "A Year to Remember." 

Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111, ext 217011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com

