GCHS receives FAFSA completion award

GREENSBURG — Greensburg Community High School has been awarded the Indiana Commission for Higher Education’s FAFSA Completion Award.
According to the Commission, just two years ago, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education tasked Indiana high schools with achieving a goal of having at least 70 percent of their students file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on or before the annual April 15 deadline.
Earlier this week the Commission, along with the Indiana Department of Education and INvestED, honored 334 Indiana high schools for meeting or exceeding that goal.
That number is an increase of more than 200 from 2018 where 130 schools were honored.
Greensburg Community High School Principal Grant Peters spoke about what their secret is to hitting that 70 percent number.
“It is a committed effort by our counseling team to provide opportunities for our students,” Peters said. “Our students and families then follow through and value financial savings that are available.”
Just like with any accomplishment, this wouldn’t have been possible without a combined effort from the entire school staff.
“Our staff is fully committed to the best possible outcomes for our students,” Peters said. “Their tireless efforts are always student-centered.”
The Commission lauded the Indiana schools who reached that 70 percent marker.
“The schools we are celebrating this year are setting an example by ensuring more Hoosier students are prepared for the future,” Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said.
The Commission says Hoosier students and families can turn to several financial aid and grant program options in Indiana, including 21st Century Scholars, the Adult Student Grant, the Workforce Ready Grant, and financial aid for military and public safety officers, teachers and more.
Find a full listing of the state’s financial aid options visit www.in.gov/che/4498.htm.
North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School also received the FAFSA Completion Award. A story focusing on their award will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Daily News.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com
