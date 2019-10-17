GCHS receives grant funding to mentor other schools

GREENSBURG – It was announced Thursday that Greensburg Community High School will receive $190,000 in grant funding over the next five years.
GCHS will receive the funding to mentor other high schools beginning Early College programs. This is all part of an award given to the Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) at the University of Indianapolis.
GCHS was officially recognized as a fully endorsed Early College High School in January 2018.
CELL is the recipient of a $7.9 million grant as part of the Education Innovation and Research program administered by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Elementary and Secondary Education.
According to information provided by CELL, they will establish a Rural Early College Network (RECN) to help rural Indiana schools more quickly implement the Early College (EC) high school model. EC targets underserved students and allows them to earn both high school diplomas and up to two years of credits toward bachelor or associate degrees through rigorous dual credit classes supported by wrap-around services.
“Early College High Schools like Greensburg Community High School that have already earned endorsement as highly effective programs will be key to helping to accelerate EC implementation in new schools similar to their own,” CELL Executive Director Janet Boyle said. ”The project will offer rural students, many from poverty or first generation college students, opportunities to take rigorous college-level classes while in high school in supportive environments that help ensure their success.”
GCHS Principal Grant Peters went into detail about what the funding will do for them and other schools.
“The money we get will be used locally here for our students and helping with outcomes after graduation,” Peters said. “In exchange [for the grant funding], we will be mentoring other schools to help them achieve Early College.”
Peters said they will be sharing with those schools what worked best for them to achieve the EC designation, examining what those schools are currently doing to achieve EC, among other things.
The principal said their first required meeting is set for Nov. 20. There, they will find out how soon their mentoring initiative will begin.
GCHS Director of School Counseling Sue Auffenberg indicated the school is ready to move forward in this process.
“We’re super excited for this, and we’re ready to begin the journey,” Auffenberg said.
More information from CELL
Spread over five years, the grant funding through CELL’s leadership will support faster implementation of the EC model by networking new schools with mentor schools. Five endorsed EC schools will follow a tiered process and eventually mentor 15 new schools. That network will grow the number of high-need students to 3,725 who will benefit from a EC jump-start on postsecondary and also gain confidence through counseling and supports to successfully continue into postsecondary and careers.
Each mentor school will receive $190,000 over five years, and each new school in the initial tier will receive $150,000 over that period. Schools will use funding for credentialing staff to teach dual credit courses, professional development, student supports, program resources and travel to required meetings. CELL will contribute a 10 percent match ($877,380) of the total cost of the project with the grant providing 90 percent of the total or $7,963,436.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.