GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Community High School Student’s Against Destructive Decisions organization has won the “Jim Noffsinger Legacy Chapter of the Year” award, along with a $300 donation to their chapter.
This is their third time winning the Chapter of the Year award. The last two awards were won consecutively, in 2018 and 2019, and the first was in 2012.
After attending the 2000 S.A.D.D National Conference in St. Louis, Missouri, Jim Noffsinger – a SADD chapter advisor at the time – returned to Indiana to begin developing what is now Indiana S.A.D.D.
In 2001, the organization was awarded a grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute’s Council on Impaired and Dangerous Driving. Now, with chapters in junior and high schools as well as in colleges anduniversities, there are 240 chapters in Indiana alone.
“We really find a way to up the bar every year, trying to find new ways to reach kids,” said GCHS Chapter President Ben Bausback. “We could not do this without the support of our fellow students, our high school administration, teachers and our superintendent. It takes cooperation from a lot of players to make this happen.”
With this as his senior year at GCHS, Bausback serves on a student leadership council in an advisory role, and is looking forward to serving on a college advisory role in the near future.
GCHS teacher Nick Messer had served as the GCHS S.A.D.D. sponsor for four years, and is handing the reigns over to Resource Officer Lieutenant Devin Moore.
“You know, I started this out wanting to change a few kids’ lives, and I wanted to make an impact for our community as well as make some changes at the state level, and I’ve been fortunate to have some great students leaders accomplish my goals. It’s a great way to end my time as sponsor,” said Messer.
Moore said he attributes this chapter’s success to the students.
“We have a great group, and the next year’s going to be tough, but we’re going to make it happen. Since March, everything’s changed, but we have the right kids in place for great things to happen,” he said.
Greensburg Community Schools Superintendent Tom Hunter said, “I think anytime they compete at this level, to win this three times tells you the quality of these kids that we have, and the quality of leadership we have as our staff. I’m just really proud of them, and they carry a message we can all live by.”
