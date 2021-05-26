GCHS Science Fair winners

2021 GCHS Science Fair winners were (front row, left to right) Jonathan Flinn, Emily Mangels, Emma Wilmer, Brenner Hanna, Kate Acra, and Elizabeth Mitchell; (back row) Arianna Sia, Hannah Messer, Kayla Kelso, Jesalyn Neuman, Gabbie Haviland, Maria Fogg, Shannon Pake, Katie McLean, and Megan Reisman.

 Photo provided

GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Community High School 2021 Science Fair winners were recently announced.

Emma Wilmer was the Overall Grand Champion.

In the Life Science division, the winners were:

1. Brenner Hanna and Gabbie Haviland: Amygdala Memory-$100

2. Kate Acra and Emily Mangels: Fruit Fly Sensory Input- $75

3. Katie McLean and Shannon Pake: Serial-Position and Education Level-$50

In the Physical Science division, the winners were:

1. Emma Wilmer: Electrolyte Measurements-$100

2. Elizabeth Mitchell and Megan Reisman: Paper Towel Strength-$75

3. Kayla Kelso and Jesalyn Neuman: Nail Polish Chemical Examination-$50

In the Environmental Science division, the winners were:

1. Hanna Messer and Arianna Sia: UV Ray Impact on Bacterial Growth-$100

2. Jonathan Flinn: Octane Gas Analysis-$75

3. Maria Fogg: Bread Products Mold Growth-$50

Honorable Mention went to:

Claire Anderson, Emma Howard, and Lillian Wheatley: Catnip Sensitivity-$25

Anna Wagner: Caffeine and Plant Growth-$25

Brayden Forkert and Jonathon Ralston: Fear and Age Correlation-$25

Nevaeh Cress and Shayelyn Hess: Bacterial Growth, Boys vs Girls-$25

Katie Beam, Brooklynn Bennett, Maggie Olds: Spherification-$25

Event organizers offered a special thanks to First Federal Savings and Loan, Jim Saler and Debbie Schultz for their generous continued financial support; Steven Webster and Dennis Spears for judging the projects; and Jason Robbins for all the technical requirements of this year's Science Fair.

- Information provided

