GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Community High School 2021 Science Fair winners were recently announced.
Emma Wilmer was the Overall Grand Champion.
In the Life Science division, the winners were:
1. Brenner Hanna and Gabbie Haviland: Amygdala Memory-$100
2. Kate Acra and Emily Mangels: Fruit Fly Sensory Input- $75
3. Katie McLean and Shannon Pake: Serial-Position and Education Level-$50
In the Physical Science division, the winners were:
1. Emma Wilmer: Electrolyte Measurements-$100
2. Elizabeth Mitchell and Megan Reisman: Paper Towel Strength-$75
3. Kayla Kelso and Jesalyn Neuman: Nail Polish Chemical Examination-$50
In the Environmental Science division, the winners were:
1. Hanna Messer and Arianna Sia: UV Ray Impact on Bacterial Growth-$100
2. Jonathan Flinn: Octane Gas Analysis-$75
3. Maria Fogg: Bread Products Mold Growth-$50
Honorable Mention went to:
Claire Anderson, Emma Howard, and Lillian Wheatley: Catnip Sensitivity-$25
Anna Wagner: Caffeine and Plant Growth-$25
Brayden Forkert and Jonathon Ralston: Fear and Age Correlation-$25
Nevaeh Cress and Shayelyn Hess: Bacterial Growth, Boys vs Girls-$25
Katie Beam, Brooklynn Bennett, Maggie Olds: Spherification-$25
Event organizers offered a special thanks to First Federal Savings and Loan, Jim Saler and Debbie Schultz for their generous continued financial support; Steven Webster and Dennis Spears for judging the projects; and Jason Robbins for all the technical requirements of this year's Science Fair.
