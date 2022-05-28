GREENSBURG - The following students were winners in the 2022 Greensburg community High School Science Fair.
Life Science
1. Bailey Ebbing: Blood Glucose Level Changes in Workouts
2. Macey Smith: Does Music Tempo Change Exercise Rate?
3. Abigail Hoeing and Matthew Stewart: Vitamin C Levels in Juice Drinks
Physical Science
1. Kole Stephens: Does Stress Improve Speed and Performance?
2. Klayton Feldman and Alyssa Willard: Age and Gender Memory via the Stroop Effect
3. Jenna Foster and Kenedee Lowe: Color and Peripheral Vision Correlation
Environmental Science
1. Emilee Ernstes: Lightwave Effects on Plant Growth
2. Jonathan Flinn: Emmert’s Law and Lunar Appearance
3. Ethan Amburgey: Martian Soil’s Ability to Support Plant Growth
Overall Grand Champion-Bailey Ebbing
Honorable Mention
Delilah Collins and Johnathon Ralston: Correlation between Vision and Taste Sensors
Emma Walsman: Raising Brine Shrimp in Various Environments
Karigan Acton and Granger Maxwell: Thermal Effectiveness of Water Bottles
Sarah Stapp: Shape Determination and The Stroop Effect
Shayelyn Hess and Isabelle Morris: Density Impact on Sound Wavelengths
Special Thanks
First Federal Savings and Loan, Jim Saler and Melissa Wade-for their generous continued financial support.
Steven Webster and Dennis Spears, for judging the projects.
Jason Robbins, for all the technical requirements of this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.