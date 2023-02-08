GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Community High School SADD Club is proud to announce the appointment of sophomore Mackenzie Ebbing to the Indiana SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) Leadership Board.
Ebbing has been a dedicated member of the local SADD program since sixth grade, serving as president during her seventh-grade year.
Over the past two years, she has also been an active member of the GCHS SADD Leadership program, where she helps with its annual planning efforts.
In addition to her involvement with SADD, Ebbing is a representative of the GCHS Spirit Crew and the Sophomore Director of the Optimist Club.
She is the daughter of Thomas and Bobbi Ebbing.
SADD is a national non-profit organization committed to the safety and well-being of all students.
For over four decades, SADD has been providing educational and engaging programs through its school and community chapters, promoting healthy decision-making among students.
GCHS’s SADD Club is one such chapter that continues to strive towards this goal.
