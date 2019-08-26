GREENSBURG — Ellie Acra is Greensburg Community High School Optimist Club Youth of the Month for August 2019.
She is the daughter of Kirk and Meredith Acra.
A senior at GCHS, she currently has a GPA of 4.0, ranking her at the top of her class academically.
Her activities include National Honor Society for two years (she currently serves as the organization’s vice president); Academic Honors Diploma; Technical Honors Diploma; Student Council for four years (vice president and president); Champions of Youth for two years; Spirit Club for four years (vice president and president); Pirateers Dance Team for four years; golf team for four years; tennis team for four years; Fellowship of Christian Athletes for three years; St. Mary’s Church Youth Group and Youth Choir; volunteer for Trick or Treat Food Drive; Decatur County 4-H member; Krista Eldridge Memorial Award 4-H; Decatur County Young Republicans; United Fund board member and Strawberry Festival volunteer; volunteer for Decatur County Cheer Fund; employed at Denim and Honey and babysitting; Jr. Optimist Club for four years; class officer (vice president, president).
Ellie is an outstanding young lady of outstanding character. She is a kind and gracious person who represents her community well.
She works hard on every project and every committee she represents and takes a leadership role. She works hard in the classroom. Her attitude is exemplary.
We are proud to have Ellie represent GCHS as our August Optimist Youth of the Month.
Future plans include attending an as yet to be determined college or university where she intends to major in communications.
She asked that a $50 honorarium be donated to the GCHS Student Council in her name.
