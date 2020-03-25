GCHS superintendent speaks to the community

GREENSBURG — Greensburg Community School Corporation Superintendent Tom Hunter has issued a letter to the community.
Hunter said as many know, for the safety of students and staff, Greensburg Community Schools has closed all school buildings as of Tuesday, March 17. Schools are tentatively scheduled to resume Monday, May 4.
For Greensburg Community Schools, this activates the following schedule:
• Monday, March 23 – Friday, April 3: No school for students (use of 10 DOE Waiver Days)
• Monday, March 23 – Friday, April 3: Teachers prepare eLearning lessons through May 4
• Tuesday, April 7- Teachers and students begin eLearning lessons (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday each week through May 4)
• Monday, May 4: School scheduled to resume
“On April 7, we will begin using eLearning days along with two Waiver Days each week,” Hunter said. “Lessons will be available for students by 9 a.m. each day. We will provide lessons for students without access to the internet. All devices should be picked up by the April 7 date. Parents need to let their child’s teacher know if they are having difficulty connecting with the teacher or still need to pick up a device. Information will be available concerning what to do if your device is not working. We will have an exchange process set up to begin on April 7.”
Hunter said the district’s goal of eLearning will remain the same: to keep the learning momentum going. However, they know this will not be the usual school day.
“We will make this very manageable and emphasize relationships in order to maintain a sense of community,” Hunter said. “Our goal is not to overwhelm students, parents or teachers. Meaningful learning experiences will be delivered at every level. Individual buildings will share the expectations to continue meeting state standards for grade levels and subject areas.”
Hunter asks those in the community to continue to use social media to communicate, but be careful and do not exchange information not related to student lessons.
“Continue to review and think through your messages before posting,” Hunter said. “The Indiana Department of Education is currently engaging in conversations regarding items such as credits, graduation requirements, etc. There are no new answers yet, but they are discussing possibilities. We will do everything we can to provide customary events for our seniors, such as prom, graduation ceremony, Honor Day, Academic Banquet, etc. Everyone will need to be patient and know that if we can offer the activities normal timelines may not apply.”
All of the GCHS COVID-19 information can be found on the school corporation’s website at www.greensburg.k12.in.us.
“We understand that the closing of our schools is going to create a hardship for many in our community,” Hunter said. “Our children and their parents are going to have to navigate long-term childcare, which could result in loss of employment and family income. We know our Greensburg community will embrace our children and help each other through this unprecedented situation we all face. Thank you all for your patience and flexibility as we try to do what is best for all of our children. None of us chose this situation but it may take all of us to get through it.”
