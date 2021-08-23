GREENSBURG – Decatur County 11th and 12th grade high school students interested in attending college following graduation are encouraged to attend an upcoming College Fair hosted by Greensburg Community High School.
According to GCHS Counselor Zachary Frank, the College Fair is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, in the GCHS gym.
This event is a combined effort among all Decatur County secondary schools – Greensburg Community High School, North Decatur High School and South Decatur High School – and is endorsed by the Indiana Association for College Admission Counseling.
“It is a great opportunity for students and parents to come explore the vast array of post-secondary options,” Frank said. “This is a perfect time to get all of your post-secondary questions answered.”
There will be representatives from Indiana colleges and universities as well as a few from the surrounding states such as Ohio, Illinois, and Kentucky.
This year, due to social distancing, only juniors and seniors are allowed to attend.
Attendees may bring two guests with them.
“We strongly encourage all junior and senior students to attend! It is never too early to begin exploring post-secondary education options,” Frank concluded.
