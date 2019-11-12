GREENSBURG — Forty-seven students were inducted into the Greensburg Community High School Chapter of the National Honor Society on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.4/4.0 GPA and must meet the high standards of character, leadership, scholarship and service.
The ceremony was conducted by the NHS officers, including President Nicholas Bailey, Vice President Ellie Acra, Secretary Haley Bockover, and Treasurer Ryan Johnson. Pins and certificates were presented by Principal Grant Peters and Superintendent Tom Hunter. The evening’s guest speaker was Nathan Harter, a 2006 graduate of Greensburg High School and is the current Decatur County Prosecutor.
National Honor Society is one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for high school students. It is sponsored by the National Association of Secondary Principals. The Greensburg Chapter was chartered in 1962 and the group maintains a busy calendar of service activities including Shop-with-a-Cop, blood drives, food drives, assisting with Greensburg United Methodist Church Thanksgiving dinner the school’s annual college fair, along with making holiday cards for people in local nursing homes. Local chapter faculty advisors are Cody DeVolld and Scott Mangels.
This year’s inductees include Shane Able, Nathaniel Bailey, Benjamin Bausback, Brooklynn Bennett, Isabella Bower, Samuel Bower, Olivia Colson, Sarah Cook, Taylor Cooney, Emma DeWeese, Brady Domingo, Hilary Ernstes, Maria Fogg, Erika Gauck, Brenner Hanna, Hannah Hassler, Gabrielle Haviland, Ryan Henderson, Christian Hensley, Elizabeth Hyatt, Damon Imel, Chandler Jones, Haley Keppel, Adam Koester, Rachael Koontz, Cassandra Kramer, Tinei Kramer, Kae-Lynn Lowe, Katherine McLean, Hannah Messer, Nathaniel Navarra, Maggie Olds, Shannon Pake, Elizabeth Pavy, Mollie Pumphrey, Blane Redd, Megan Reisman, Emily Rosales, Arianna Sia, Kaelyn Spears, Sarah Springmeyer, Brett Stringer, Isaac Tebbe, Alyssa Vazquez, Anna West, Melina Wilkison, and Emma Wilmer.
Senior members of the National Honor Society are Destiny Abbott, Ellie Acra, Charlotte Anderson, Eli Anderson, Julia Ankney, Nicholas Bailey, India Benefiel, Brayden Barker, Haley Bockover, Morgan Boncutter, Cameron Bowling, Molly Brandes, Kellen Bruns, Madelaine Burford, Kate Burkhart, Hunter Butz, Ben Duerstock, Adam Fogg, Angelique Guillory, Sierra Huffman, Molli Hurley, Ryan Johnson, Stephen Kulpinski, Audrey Lawson, Bailey Menkedick, Alaina Nobbe, Cole Nobbe, Emma Nobbe, Riya Patel, Cheyenne Patrick, Carlee Phillips, Sara Pike, Charles Pumphrey, Stormie Raye, Grace Reiger, Leah Richwine, Raegan Rigney, Sarah Schneider, Kyle Schwering, Rachel Teague, Aiden Tindall, Ella Tungate, Andrew Welage, Reagan White, Lane Wilson, and Caden Workman.
