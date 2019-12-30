GCHS will induct two into hall of fame

GREENSBURG — Rick Acra (Class of 1965) and Bob Williams (Class of 1941) will officially be inducted into the Greensburg Community High School Hall of Fame this weekend.
The induction ceremony will occur at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday between the junior varsity and varsity basketball game in the main gymnasium.
About the inductees
According to Greensburg Community Schools, after graduating from GCHS in 1965, Acra enlisted in the United States Air Force, completed aviation school and was assigned to the Strategic Air Command Bomber Wing 305.
While serving in the Air Force, Acra married Candy Hamilton. The two have been married for 52 years.
Following his time in the Air Force, Acra worked at A&P Grocery, Delta Faucet and the Greensburg Daily News. Acra eventually acquired the Standard Oil Service Station in 1969, and then established a 24-hour wrecker service.
In the 1980s, Acra owned and operated a body shop and also built tow trucks for the Indianapolis 500.
Acra sold Standard Oil in 1985 and then purchased a new AMC Jeep Renault franchise. Eventually, he acquired a Chrysler franchise including Chrysler, Plymouth and Dodge that merged with the existing Jeep franchise.
In 1995, Acra acquired Budget Rent-a-Car and established that location in Columbus, Indiana.
Acra changed the name of the business to Acra Automotive Group in 1996.
In 1997, he added used cars sales locations in Columbus and Shelbyville. Acra opened Buy Right Auto in Greensburg in 2000. In total, he owns four dealerships in Southeastern Indiana.
Other accomplishments for Acra include being president of the Greensburg School Board, president of the Decatur County Family YMCA, a Sheriff’s Merit Board member, trustee of the Greensburg United Methodist Church, a member of the Greensburg American Legion, 32nd Degree Master Mason, awarded Chrysler Motors people Magazine Award in 1990, and a committee member who started The Class of 1965 Scholarship Fund.
Acra is also an avid supporter of GCHS and its athletic programs, as well as the other Decatur County schools.
Acra is the father of Todd, Kirk, Julie, Rebecca and Sarah. He also has nine grandchildren including Ellie, Ben, Lydia, Elizabeth, Kate, William, Rose, Lily and Brant.
The other inductee, Williams, was born in 1923 in Letts, Indiana. He graduated in 1941.
Williams married Florence E. Williams in 1953 and they had two children, Beth and Bobby. They also had three grandchildren, Kendra, Bobby and Jasmine.
After graduating, Williams worked for the Indianapolis Star from 1943 until 1984. He was best known for his column “Shootin’ the Stars.”
Following his tenure at the Star, he worked as the first Sports Information Director for the IHSAA until 1994.
Williams has also been inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, the USBC Bowling Hall of Fame, the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame, and will soon be inducted into the GCHS Hall of Fame.
Other professional honors includes receiving the Kingpin of the Year award in 1966, being a two-time National Sportswriter of the Year award winner, being a two-time Joe Boland Award winner for outstanding contributions to youths, being an original member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directions and being former president of the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association. There is also an annual award from the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association called “The Bob Williams Helping Hand Award.”
Williams also drew up the original proposal leading to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, was the first writer to campaign actively for an Indiana high school football playoff system, and was responsible for moving the state basketball final four to the RCA Dome, leading to the largest crowd to ever attend a high school basketball game (41,046) in 1990.
Williams is also the author of the book “Hoosier Hysteria,” which became a regional best seller.
