GREENSBURG — Families and community members looking to stay up to date about events and news at Greensburg Community Schools now have a new tool to access information concerning local schools quickly and easily.
GCS has launched “SchoolMessenger,” which is compatible with Android and iPhone devices and available as a free download in the iOS and Google Play stores.
Technology Integration Specialists for Greensburg Community High School and Greensburg Junior High School Jason Robbins and Nick Parcell were key in implementing the system for the schools.
“We decided what information was to be included in the app and gave the SchoolMessenger engineers access to it,” said Parcell. “As more people use the app and we get more feedback on it, we are able to adjust the app to make it more user-friendly and give our community the information that they want.”
The app offers access to calendars, school information, notifications, and even school closings and school district news.
Superintendent Tom Hunter said, “This app will help our families stay informed and connected.”
Information like student grades and attendance is still available on Skyward, the school district’s internet portal.
GCS invites all students, families, staff, and community members to download the app, explore district offerings, and stay up to date on important developments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.