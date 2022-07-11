GREENSBURG - In effort to reduce overcrowding at the Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter, adoption fees for dogs and cats have been slashed for the balance of July.
Animal shelters across the country are in crisis, and adoptable pets are at risk due to unprecedented overcrowding.
Factors such as increased length of stay for pets, slowed adoptions, staffing issues and the current housing and rental crisis have created a dire situation for our local pets looking for a couch to lay on and someone to give them love.
In partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation during their Summer National Empty the Shelters event, the GDC Animal Shelter has dropped their dog and cat adoption fees to help their residents find "forever homes."
"We are past capacity," said GDC Animal Shelter Director Minde Myer. "We have some outside right now, but that's not what I want because it's a hundred degrees right now and I believe that all of these animals deserve climate control."
When you visit the shelter on Park Road in Greensburg, you witness the organized chaos that's required to keep the facility clean, manage the volunteers, meet with new dog or cat owners and take care of the 100-plus other tasks required of the small staff. And it's obvious each worker at the undersized facility deeply cares about the welfare of each animal.
As Myer looks forward to her third year, this chaos is actually smooth sailing.
"We keep busy around here, and that's how we like it," Myer said.
There are currently a lot of animals coming in, and with the space to house them as they wait for adoption nearly gone the alternative is rarely pleasant.
In June, 120 cats came to the shelter from Greensburg and the surrounding county. The number of dogs is smaller, but Myer admits tough decisions must be made.
When cats stay in enclosed areas together and a new cat with upper respiratory disease joins them, the numbers of sick cats increases quickly.
"I can't afford to treat that many cats, but it is what it is," Myer said.
Even though the numbers of dogs through the shelter is smaller, when one comes in with behavioral issues the animal's future can be grim.
"I'm just not comfortable sending a new family a dog that will endanger them. It's just not going to happen," Myer said.
Myer didn't like to talk about the number of animals she's had to euthanize recently.
"I'm not into killing animals. I want to get them homes," she said.
Adoption fees for dogs is $40 and $50 for cats from July 11 to 31; that's for puppies, kittens and adult cats and dogs, whether they are altered or not.
Shelter hours during the Decatur County 4-H Fair are by appointment only, but are usually noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The shelter is closed Sundays and Mondays.
"I'm not going to let these animals down," Myer said. "I'm responsible for them. I'm their advocate. I just want people to know that our animals are more then just a cage number to us here. We get to know them and we care."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.