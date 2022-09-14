GREENSBURG - The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce held a record breaking number of ribbon cuttings in a single day last week.
Four businesses started operations at approximately the same time all under one roof at 933 N. Michigan Ave., Greensburg, and all four cut a long, red ribbon with the iconic large wooden scissors back-to-back-to-back-to-back!
The building, owned by Jennifer Hamilton, is now home to Keller Williams Realty, Bailey & Wood Mortgage, Berger Electric LLC and Glow Aesthetics & Wellness Studio.
Hamilton, a Realtor with Keller Williams, saw an opportunity to purchase some real estate and began filling the space with businesses who needed a home.
The remodel process signage installation took some time, but they now have a prominent and upgraded face on a very busy Michigan Avenue.
It's worth noting that three of the four businesses collaborate on a routine basis, and having each other under one roof helps with the client experience of utilizing the location as a one-stop shop.
"This really just makes sense. It makes sense for these businesses to be bundled together, supporting each other with the referral process and helping build that sense of community in their respective areas of expertise," Dawn Lowe, Executive Director for the GDC Chamber of Commerce said.
When asked if she would hold four ribbon cuttings in one day again Lowe replied, "Absolutely! This was a lot of fun! It definitely presented challenges logistically, but it was so cool to see the employees of the different businesses building those relationships with one another throughout the day and supporting each other through the ribbon cutting celebrations. It was also nice for our Board of Directors, Chamber Ambassadors, city officials and media to have everything coordinated at one location instead of four separate calendar appointments to attend."
Lowe added that while the businesses at 933 N. Michigan Ave. are all different, the message that day was the same: community, collaboration and support of one another.
The GDC Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide leadership, advocacy and resources for its ever-growing membership base in Decatur County and for those who do business within the county as well.
For information on Chamber membership, call 812-663-2832 or email Lowe at dlowe@greensburgchamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.