GREENSBURG – The GDC Chamber of Commerce was recently named one of the semi-finalists for the 2022 Chamber of the Year award during the annual Indiana Chamber Executives Association Conference.
“We were, of course, ecstatic to learn the GDC Chamber of Commerce had been selected as a semi-finalist for the Chamber of the Year award through ICEA,” the local organization’s executive director, Dawn Lowe, said. “This Chamber was built on a strong foundation and has seen great success over many years since our inception back in 1906.”
Lowe said the GDC Chamber has made a few strategic moves over the course of the last couple of years that she believes have helped the organization gain momentum.
“We focused for a couple of years on increasing our followership through social media first,” she said. “We came in at the beginning of 2022 announcing a new brand for the Chamber which helped give our Chamber a fresh, new look with continuity and consistency throughout the different marketing pieces we put out. Our staff has changed slightly, which allows for different views and expansion or redevelopment of ideas. Finally, we have maintained a very high level of energy and passion for our members. Our job is to provide resources, marketing, exposure, solutions and more for our members and that is truly our focus every day when we come to work.”
Lowe also said she thinks that if the Chamber leadership continues to listen to its members’ needs and wants and finds engaging, creative solutions for them the Chamber’s success will continue.
“A Chamber membership can go so far,” she said. “It can provide you with resources, marketing help and solutions, networking opportunities, education and training, and ultimately is one of the absolutely best ways to give back by helping to bolster our local economy as everything we do supports the business model for not only our local businesses, but those doing business in Decatur County as well. We are honored to be just one part of their story.”
On behalf of the GDC Chamber of Commerce, Lowe offered her thanks to all of its members, to which she attributes the organization’s success, and congratulated the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce for taking home the award.
The GDC Chamber currently has 333 members and provides support to businesses throughout Decatur County as well as those that do business in Decatur County.
The GDC Chamber currently offers five main events throughout the year as well as four standing calendar commitments to which local business professionals can attend, sponsor, and market their businesses through.
They also provide numerous resources, updates, advocacy, and leadership to their community.
