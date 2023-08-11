The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce was recognized by state officials this week during a ceremony that took place in Indianapolis.
Wednesday afternoon, GDC Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dawn Lowe accepted the Century Award from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Economic Development Corporation Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff David Roseneberg.
The recognition ceremony was held at the Indiana Statehouse and included Century and Half Century Award winners from 2020 to 2023.
“It was a real honor for the Chamber to be among the Century Award recipients,” Lowe said Friday morning when contacted by the Daily News.
Accompanying Lowe at the ceremony were Hospital Foundation of Decatur County Executive Director and Past President of the GDC Chamber Mandy Lohrum, Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home Executive Director and current President of the GDC Chamber Leslie Thackery, and President of Globe Asphalt Paving Co., Inc. and Decatur County Commissioner Mark Koors.
The Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for a minimum of 100 or 50 consecutive years and have demonstrated a commitment to community service. More than 1,200 Indiana companies have been recognized during the award’s 32-year history.
The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization that supports the business community in and around Decatur County and has been an aid for business development, growth and start-up for more than 100 years.
The GDC Chamber provides its members resources, leadership and advocacy by hosting numerous networking events, being a catalyst for connectivity in the community and acting as a collaborative partner with other local organizations.
For more information on the GDC Chamber of Commerce or to seek membership, visit www.greensburgchamber.com or call the office at 812-663-2832.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.