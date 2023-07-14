GREENSBURG – Nearly 200 women filled the seats for the GDC Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Women in Business Conference: INspiring Women on June 29. Represented were women of all ages, from different professional backgrounds, in various careers, some who stay-at-home, some with side hustles, and more.
The event kicked off with insightful words of encouragement on being a leader by Mel Raines, President & COO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. She revealed that she has faced many obstacles and has been put in positions throughout her career in which she had no prior experience. Her words of advice in those situations is to “figure it out and to put in the work.”
Natasha Struewing, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner with Decatur County Memorial Hospital, was the Keynote Speaker and presented information on some of the top women’s health concerns. She also answered some pressing women’s health questions that were submitted anonymously by attendees prior to the conference.
The day’s Wellness Panel included Tosha Harrison, owner of Timeless Touch by Tosha, RN and Chassity Howard, owner of Revive Wellness MedSpa, both Chamber member businesses located in Greensburg.
Closing out the day with impactful energy was Tiffany Sauder, CEO of Element Three, a mom of four, a wife, and the podcast host of Scared Confident.
An authentic woman who wears many hats, Tiffany delivered how she uses the positives of being vulnerable in life and provided insight into her own personal struggles of juggling a failing marriage, a business that was losing steam, handling a young, growing family and more. “You are all either thriving, surviving or drowning,” she said.
For photos from this year’s Women In Business conference see this story on our website at www.greensburgdailynews.com.
