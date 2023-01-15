RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation’s initiative, Genesis: Pathways Success, has announced that Amelia Comer will serve as the initiative’s new Assistant Program Coordinator.
As the Assistant Program Coordinator, Comer will assist in supporting and advancing the mission of Genesis: Pathways to Success by developing community partnerships and expanding experiential learning opportunities in Ripley County Schools that will provide exposure and career readiness for students.
She will also assist in the development and implementation of high-quality program content, such as the Rube Goldberg Machine Contest and A Summer of STREAM, in addition to helping with marketing and advertisement for programs and projects.
“I am excited to start this new journey as the Assistant Program Coordinator. I plan to bring as much of my background as an educator into this position and continue to enhance the programs already in place at Genesis Pathways to Success,” Comer said. “Genesis Pathways to Success has grown exponentially since I started volunteering back in 2016. I strive to help Genesis continue on this upward trend by assisting to develop programs that provide high-quality instruction to our youth.”
Comer graduated from the University of Indianapolis in 2010 with a Bachelor of Arts in English Education and a Minor in Writing and Publishing.
Her career began shortly after graduation as an English teacher at the Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation. During her tenure at Jac-Cen-Del, Amelia made the transition to a Computer Science and Engineering Teacher when she was first introduced to Genesis: Pathways to Success in 2016.
Comer returned to school and is currently on track to graduate from the University of Indianapolis in the fall of 2023 with a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction, STEM Concentration.
“We are beyond excited to onboard Amelia Comer as our new Assistant Program Coordinator,” Clarice Patterson, the Director of Genesis: Pathways to Success, said. “Her vast knowledge and experience from the education world will allow Genesis to better serve the needs of the local public, private, and vocational schools, in addition to its students. Furthermore, Amelia brings with her a passion for curriculum development, at which she will continue to ensure that Genesis’ high-quality programming aligns with Indiana Academic Standards.”
For more information about Genesis: Pathways to Success, visit www.genesisp2s.org, email cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, call 812-933-1098, or visit 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
