RIPLEY COUNTY – Genesis: Pathways to Success, an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation, recently awarded 29 Governor’s Work Ethic Certificates to students attending Ripley County schools. Twenty-two students from Jac-Cen-Del High School and seven students from South Ripley High School received the certificate.
The GWEC is designed to provide Hoosier employers with job applicants who possess a proven work ethic and to assist Indiana communities in closing the skills gap. Earning this certificate is a way for students to demonstrate that they possess the employability and character skills needed to be successful as they enter post-secondary institutions, apprenticeships, the military, or the workforce.
“The Governor’s Work Ethic Certificate is a great way for students to prepare for life after high school and make connections early on,” stated Clarice Patterson, the Director of Genesis: Pathways to Success. Patterson further noted, “As a program through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, our goal is to give all Ripley County students the opportunity to earn this certificate, which proves that they have the soft skills needed to be successful.”
The GWEC is structured to connect employers to local students who meet requirements in nine competencies, which is composed of five academic subjective measures and four work ethic measures. The five subjective measures, (persistence, respectfulness, teamwork, initiative, and efficiency) require three school employees to sign off stating that a student has demonstrated and met those requirements. Students must also have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher (meeting all graduation requirements), an attendance rate of 98% or higher, one or fewer disciplinary referrals, and a minimum of six hours of community service. Employer partners offer guaranteed interviews, increased base pay, industry tours, tuition reimbursement, and/or other incentives to the students who earn the certificate.
To learn more information about the Governor’s Work Ethic Certificate, contact Clarice Patterson by emailing at cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, calling 812-933-1098, or stopping by the office at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
About Genesis Pathways to Success
Genesis: Pathways to Success is an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation. Genesis expands and enhances educational and economic opportunities that result in thriving communities. We do this by empowering entrepreneurship, innovation, and building upon the entrepreneurial spirit that drives economic growth. Genesis is a guide to new beginnings, a nudge in the right direction, and an acceleration towards one’s goals.
For additional information, visit www.genesisp2s.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.