RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation’s initiative, Genesis: Pathways Success, has announced that Adam Hollowell and Gus Kellerman will serve as the initiative’s newest interns for the summer of 2023. Both interns will assist in supporting and advancing the mission of Genesis: Pathways to Success.
As the Marketing and Communications Intern, Hollowell will assist in the implementation of high-quality program content, such as the A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics), in addition to helping with marketing and advertisement for programs and projects. He will manage Genesis’ social media platforms, write and distribute press releases, publish newsletters, and blogs.
“I am excited to start this new journey as the Marketing and Communication Intern. I aspire to expand on my leadership and communication skills, in addition to building relationships with community members,” Hollowell said. “After relocating to Batesville a few years ago and hearing about the amazing work of Genesis Pathways to Success, I am looking forward to helping continue to grow the organization's mission. I strive to help Genesis continue to share the good news of the organization, so that others will want to get involved.”
Hollowell graduated from Batesville High School in 2021 and is pursuing his Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership with a Certificate in Sustainable Technologies at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. Outside of the office, you can find him out on a run, on the water, traveling, and enjoying time with friends and family.
As the Program Development and Theatrics Intern, Kellerman will assist with the organization’s efforts in implementing and developing A Summer of STREAM programming. He will be aiding in the development and execution of summer programming by creatively devising the theatrical elements of the Star Wars and Harry Potter summer camps. He will also have a direct role in the rest of the A Summer of STREAM programming by implementing these creative materials through performance.
“I am excited to help plan and develop the summer programming to create a space for kids to put their imaginations into play," Kellerman said. "When I was in grade school, I would’ve loved the opportunity to attend something like this, especially themed after Star Wars. Really, I’m glad to be able to put my background in theater into action, and I am looking forward to becoming more deeply involved in my community. I hope that my extensive mental store of Star Wars lore, Dungeon & Dragons facts, and other assorted nerdy arcana will serve as a trove of knowledge for these projects.”
Kellerman will be attending Harvard Divinity School in the fall to pursue a Master of Divinity, whereafter he seeks to lead a career in the arts and bring his theological study into social practice. He loves tabletop gaming, movies, Dungeons and Dragons, dusty-old books, baseball, and baking (occasionally).
“It’s exhilarating to see the Genesis: Pathways to Success Team temporarily grow with summer interns, and Mr. Hollowell and Mr. Kellerman both bring with them valuable knowledge and skills. Their passion to implement and develop creative content to advance A Summer of STREAM programming will play an essential role in advancing the mission of our organization,” Clarice Patterson, Director of Genesis: Pathways to Success, said. “Genesis and the Ripley County Community Foundation pride itself on providing high-quality internships for young professionals where they can make new connections and be given hands-on projects tailored to their studies and interests. We enjoy having interns in our office as they often provide fresh perspectives and bring a unique skill set to the philanthropic workforce.”
If you would like to learn additional information about Genesis: Pathways to Success, visit www.genesisp2s.org.
If you have questions regarding the new summer interns, contact Patterson at cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, 812-933-1098, or by visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.