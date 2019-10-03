Customers at all German American locations will be able to donate to a local food bank, enjoy refreshments and enter to win prizes during a Customer Appreciation Celebration on Friday, Oct. 11.
In the spirit of giving thanks and supporting local communities, German American employees invite you to join them in giving back to the community with a canned food drive.
Customers are encouraged to bring in non-perishable food items during the week of Oct. 7 to 11.
To show appreciation to customers, refreshments will be served Friday, Oct. 11 at all offices during regular business hours, and customers will be able to enter a drawing to win one of 74 German American’s popular sweatshirt blankets that will be given away.
German American is a community bank with community values including people first, hard work, integrity and pride.
German American opened for business in 1910 in Jasper, Indiana, and have grown since then to serve communities throughout the entire southern Indiana area, as well as, Owensboro, Bowling Green, Franklin and Lexington, in Kentucky.
