INDIANAPOLIS — Greensburg Elementary Schools is among the more than 30 Indiana schools that have been designated as 2021-2022 Family Friendly Schools by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE).
These schools — which span across the state, and include public and nonpublic schools — are demonstrating excellence in engaging families in their children’s education.
“We know that educating a child is a team effort that involves all of us, with families at the core,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “These schools have jumped in to evaluate their practices and engage a variety of stakeholders, ensuring students receive the well-rounded support they need at school, at home, and throughout the community.”
Launched in 2015, the Family Friendly Schools designation focuses on addressing the academic, physical, emotional, and social needs of students, while providing the needed resources and fostering the active involvement of their families through schools and the community.
The program recognizes and honors schools that welcome all families into the school community, communicate effectively, support student success, speak up for every child, share power and collaborate with the community.
