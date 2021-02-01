CARTHAGE - It has been almost a year since our world was turned upside down by the COVID virus. I know a lot has changed, but hopefully we are going to see the light at the end of the tunnel soon!
In the very near future, we will be able to feel more comfortable leaving our homes and being around people in groups. With the vaccine being administered to our elderly now and the rest of us in the near future, many people are looking forward to regaining some normalcy in their lives. A lot of people have been extremely isolated in the past year, which can be pretty depressing.
There are a lot of opportunities to get out of your house and get involved in our community that are fun and positive. This week we will be looking at clubs and service organizations in Carthage you can get involved in. Next week we will explore opportunities to volunteer or just get out of the house and have fun!
Carthage Community Coalition (CCC): The CCC benefits Carthage and Ripley Township. The CCC a nonprofit, nonpolitical, organization formed by concerned citizens of Carthage and Ripley Township. Membership is open to anyone interested in helping achieve the goals of this organization. They are looking for new members in hopes of becoming an asset to our community and force for change within it.
The primary goal at this time is to support and acquire police protection equipment and radio systems for local law enforcement. The secondary goal is to emphasize improved health and safety of our community. The CCC will be organizing fundraisers and applying for grants in order to facilitate these goals. If interested, please contact Mike Wilson at (317) 498-1194
Future of Carthage (FOC): The mission of the Future of Carthage is to promote and facilitate the growth of Carthage and Ripley Township through leadership and creative volunteerism. FOC sponsored events include The Bridges, Bikes, and Books Spring Blast (benefitting the Henry Henley Library and he FOC Hidden Gem Scholarship), Summer Block Party (benefitting the CVFD), the Freedom Festival (main funding event for the organization) and The Christmas Festival.
The FOC meets at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the Marick Event Center (MEC). Everyone is welcome to come help Carthage become the booming town it once was! Come once or come every time, they are always looking for new people who can bring new ideas! Contact Kathy Gibson (765) 565-6798 or Mary Shannon (765)-565-6946 if interested.
Homemakers on the Go and Mixers are the Carthage Chapters of the Rush County Extension Homemakers. Homemakers on the Go meet at 7 p.m. on the 4th Tuesday of the month at the Carthage Community Church. The Mixers meet at 1:30 p.m. on the 3rd Monday of each month at members' homes.
The mission of the Indiana Extension Homemakers is to strengthen families through continuing education, leadership development, and volunteer community support. Contacts for the clubs are: Joan Browning (Homemakers) (765)-520-8300 and Barbara White (Mixers) (765)-565-6419.
Carthage Literary Circle meets the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Henry Henley Library in Carthage. This fun group of readers will welcome you with open arms even if you have no desire to ever present a book report! Contact Judy Neal (317) 439-5092 for more information.
Lions Club: We all know about the delicious pancake breakfasts the Lions serve twice a year (April and September pre COVID), but this service club stays busy year-round. Several scholarships are awarded to local graduating seniors from the local Lions Club each spring. They also participate in the Rushville 4th of July Parade, elect the Grand Marshall and organize the participants of the ever-popular Carthage Freedom Fest Parade in September.
In addition, the club has made financial donations to the library, community center, CVFD, the Police department, and a training facility for guide dogs. The club focuses on supporting our community. This past Christmas they delivered 50 poinsettias to the elderly!
The Lion's also support Camp Woodsmoke, near Greensburg. Camp Woodsmoke offers a special opportunity to campers with special needs. Camp Woodsmoke is an ongoing project of the Lions. If interested, please contact Clare Rightsman at (317) 498-1615.
