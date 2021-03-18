RUSHVILLE – The City of Rushville, in partnership with Indiana On Tap and The Heart of Rushville, is excited to present the 4th Annual Rushville ‘Libations by the Levee’ from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
This 4th-year event will again take place underneath the shade of the trees at Rushville’s historic Riverside Park and will feature unlimited samples of craft beer, wine and spirits from more than 20 Indiana craft breweries, wineries and distilleries.
The event will again feature three very different and very talented bands/musicians all performing at the same time, giving the event a true “music fest” atmosphere as well. This will be the first time each group has performed at the event.
For you country music and classic rock fans, we’ll be featuring Indiana’s own Andrew Vaughn Duo. Their music ranges from country to rock, hairbands to red-dirt, and new hits to classics.
Also scheduled for the event is Kassey King of Kokomo. Kassey has toured and performed all over the United States and has won countless competitions along the way. Her voice is unforgettable.
Lastly, we’ll also be featuring Indiana-favorite The Green Trio as they bring their R&B and Funk style to Rushville after four years and nearly 100 gigs at and around Ball State University. Masters of many styles, their repertoire moves through jazz, fusion, blues and funk with ease and style.
Food trucks, games and more will also be available as part of the event lineup.
Purchase your ‘Early Bird’ tickets online now and save $10 – $15 off each ticket vs. waiting to buy at the gate. Simply visit RushvilleLibations.com to get your tickets soon.
