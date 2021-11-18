RUSHVILLE - This is Community Foundation Week, the perfect opportunity to kick-off this series to get to know the Rush County Community Foundation (RCCF) by explaining our mission and roles in the community.
Community Foundation 101
Let’s start with the basics. What is a community foundation? The official definition says, “a tax-exempt, publicly-funded nonprofit with a long-term goal of building a permanent source of money to benefit a specific geographic region.”
An easy way to think of it is that the RCCF helps donors support the causes that matter most to them in Rush County by awarding grants to nonprofits and scholarships to students. RCCF also works with various local groups to make positive change for the community. The end result is to improve life for everyone in Rush County today and always.
Think of the RCCF purpose as a three-legged stool - RCCF serves donors, awards grants and scholarships and provides community leadership.
Endowed Funds
Using donations to create grants and scholarships is easy to understand. But how does that work forever? This is where endowed, or permanent, funds come in.
Donations are organized into funds. RCCF has more than 200 funds. Each fund has its own purpose and set of regulations determined by the founding donor.
Here’s how the support from those donations lasts forever. Money is placed in endowed funds and is carefully invested. The earnings are used to create grants and scholarships. The original donation remains invested to keep earning more money for more grants and scholarships. Forever.
A donation received in 1991 is still supporting good work today! And it will always. You can’t make a bigger impact.
Want to learn more? Visit the website, rushcountyfoundation.org, or contact the RCCF by email info@rushcountyfoundation.org or phone (765)938-1177. Stop by the office at 117 N. Main Street in Rushville. The staff is always happy to answer any questions you might have.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.