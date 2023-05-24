BATESVILLE - Painting the Town pottery shop owner Angie Gehrich recently visited St. Louis School’s fifth- through eighth-graders and helped the students design and glaze a piece of pottery. There were some outstanding designs from the school's talented students! This creative workshop was sponsored by the Batesville Area Arts Council. Thank you to the BAAC for their generosity in sponsoring this event and to Painting the Town for working SLS into their schedule on such short notice.
centerpiece
GETTIN' THEIR PAINT ON!
